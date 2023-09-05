Bokf Na Makes New $101,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.
Insider Activity at Garmin
In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Garmin Price Performance
NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.48%.
Garmin Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
