Bokf Na Invests $66,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.