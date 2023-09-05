Bokf Na Has $90,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

