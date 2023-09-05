Bokf Na Decreases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

