Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,724 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

