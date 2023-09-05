Bokf Na Buys Shares of 4,007 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $25.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.07%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

