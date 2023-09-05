Bokf Na Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

