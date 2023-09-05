Bokf Na Acquires New Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bokf Na bought a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $70.78.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

