Blockearth Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockearth

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

