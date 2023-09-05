Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 244 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

