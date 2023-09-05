Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

ZBH opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

