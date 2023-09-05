BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,172,000 after acquiring an additional 194,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,897. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

