BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

HWM stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.