BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after buying an additional 1,110,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $732,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,664,673 shares of company stock valued at $50,007,649. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

