Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $958.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.