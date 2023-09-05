Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Belden worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NYSE BDC opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,323 shares of company stock worth $3,232,904 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

