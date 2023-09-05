Bank of America Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Buy

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

