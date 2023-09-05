Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Avnet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avnet

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.