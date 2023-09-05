Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

