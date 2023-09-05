Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,171 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Avantor worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

