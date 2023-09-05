Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384,561 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.72% of Avangrid worth $111,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE AGR opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

