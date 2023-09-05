Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

Assurant stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $165.84.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.