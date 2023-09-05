Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after purchasing an additional 389,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $232.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

