Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

