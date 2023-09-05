Applied Digital (APLD) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Applied Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital Competitors 595 3372 5259 88 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Applied Digital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Digital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million -$44.65 million -11.80 Applied Digital Competitors $942.93 million -$60.02 million -0.55

Applied Digital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Applied Digital Competitors -64.07% -1,843.86% -79.63%

Summary

Applied Digital beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

