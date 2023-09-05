Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 6th

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON AEP opened at GBX 740 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.43. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 706.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 775.70. The stock has a market cap of £293.26 million, a P/E ratio of 795.70 and a beta of 0.60.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile
