Analyzing Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) & Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Save Foods and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.06%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Save Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

61.2% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Save Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Save Foods and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $390,000.00 14.11 -$5.74 million ($1.20) -0.47 Bioceres Crop Solutions $334.80 million 2.28 -$7.20 million $0.20 60.30

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods -1,287.99% -96.61% -85.75% Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98%

Volatility and Risk

Save Foods has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Save Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

