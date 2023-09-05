Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Amphenol worth $150,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

Amphenol stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.