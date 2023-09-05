Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,905 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Amphenol worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.