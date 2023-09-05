Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $342.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.