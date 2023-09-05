American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.99 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

