American Century Companies Inc. Sells 220,689 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,677,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,227,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.