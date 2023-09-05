Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBC. Compass Point upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AMBC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $596.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.