Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

