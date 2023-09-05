Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

