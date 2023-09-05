Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

