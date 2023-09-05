AIA Group Limited (AAGIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 6th

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1898 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

AIA Group Trading Up 1.1 %

AIA Group stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AIA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

