Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $13,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.74.

Get Our Latest Report on AAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.