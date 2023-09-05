Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 71,997 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,997 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ciena by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ciena by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,533,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,078,000 after buying an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 636,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 151,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $1,400,010 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Trading Down 3.0 %

Ciena stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.