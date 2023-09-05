Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 45,755 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,755 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 515,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DLH by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

