Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 32,888 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.