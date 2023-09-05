Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 31,189 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Materialise NV has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MTLS. StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Materialise

Materialise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.