Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 22,188 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

