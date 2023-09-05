Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

