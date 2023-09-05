Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEC. Northland Securities started coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

MEC opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $248.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.