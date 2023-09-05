Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 376.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 202,934 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

