Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 979,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $4,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APEI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

