Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Repay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repay by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Repay by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,754,722 shares of company stock valued at $13,481,106. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

Repay Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

