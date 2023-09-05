Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $987,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

