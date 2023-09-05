Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 255,585 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 154.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 104,836 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.40). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

MCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

